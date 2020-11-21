Large Power Transformers – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Large Power Transformers Market is expected to reach $67.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 9.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Large Power Transformers Market include ABB Ltd, Crompton Greaves Ltd, General Electric Company, Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SGB-SMIT International GmbH, Siemens AG, SPX Corporation and Toshiba Corporation.

Some of the factors such as the continual enhancement of technology, rising energy needs and progressive research & development initiatives are propelling the growth of the market. However, increasing investments in T&D infrastructure is restraining the market growth.

Power transformers connect electrical networks or systems of different voltages to allow power exchange between them. Power transformers are used for power generation, power transmission, electro-intensive industrial applications, and consumer applications.

Based on end user, the residential segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rising demand for electricity, increasing population and rapid urbanization.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the raised demand for energy and the technical developments that took place in this region. China and India are projected to significantly fuel the market owing to the rising electrification in these nations.

Products Covered:

• 100 MVA to 500 MVA

• 501 MVA to 800 MVA

• 801 MVA to 1200 MVA

Applications Covered:

• Consumer Applications

• Electro-Intensive Industrial

• Power Generation

• Power Transmission

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Energy and Utility Sector

• Industrial

• Infrastructure

• Residential

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

