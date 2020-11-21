Wood Based Panel – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wood Based Panel Market is expected to reach $286.16 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 8.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wood Based Panel Market include An Cuong, ARAUCO, Canfor, Dare Panel Group Co Ltd, Dongwha Malaysia Holdings Sdn Bhd, EGGER Group, Evergreen Fiberboard Berhad, Georgia-Pacific, Green River Holding Co Ltd, HeveaPac Sdn Bhd, Kastamonu Entegre, Klenk Holz GmbH, Kronospan Limited, Mieco Chipboard Berhad, Norbord Inc, Pfeifer Gruppe, Robert Burkle GmbH, SGS Industrial Services, Sonae Industria SGPA S.A and Starbank Panel Products Ltd.

Some of the factors such as low product cost coupled with superior properties including strength & durability and increasing investments in residential & commercial construction activities are propelling the growth of the market. However, rising concerns such as dust, total organic carbon, and formaldehyde emission during product manufacturing is restraining the market growth.

A wood-based panel is a generic term used for a wide variety of various board products that have a different range of engineering properties. Wood-based panel products are majorly used in furniture, construction, and packaging. The wood-based panel products are sheet materials consisting of a substantial amount of wood in the form of strips, strands, veneers, chips, and fibers.

Based on product, the plywood segment is likely to have a huge demand. Superior properties, such as high strength, durability, and impact, chemical, fire, and moisture resistance offered by the product are expected to drive the wood based panel market over the forecast period.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan, are estimated to fuel demand for the product in packaging and construction applications.

Products Covered:

• Hardboard

• Insulation Board

• Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

• Particleboard

• Sheets Less Than 6 mm Thick

• Softboard

• Veneer (Under 6mm Thick)

• Veneered Panels

• Waferboard

• Fiberboard

• Plywood

• Other Boards (Cellulose Fiberboard)

Applications Covered:

• Furniture

• Packaging

• Construction/ Building Materials

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online Stores

• Offline Stores

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

