Global Women Sportswear 2020 Industry, Market Growth, Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2026

This global study of the Women Sportswear market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Women Sportswear industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The global women sportswear market holds the market revenue of USD 119.89 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to rise by USD 216.78 billion by 2025 with an estimated CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period. Women sportswear are the utility clothing worn during the physical exercise, it helps in enhancing the body posture and also help an individual to boost the performance during the workout. The key benefits of sportswear include its grip capability, wicking function, and stretchable property allows the market demand to grow at the fastest rate. The rising trend of awareness regarding fitness among the young population and growing demand for a healthy lifestyle has boosted the market growth within the fitness and healthcare industry. Also, a rising promotional activity like a brand endorsement by famous celebrities has attracted the consumer’s attention, resulting in the further fueling of the market growth. Owing to unique features like anti-bacterial, chemical resistance, thermal protective, and breathability has fueled the growth of the market in the past. However, the availability of less costly and unlabeled products has restrained the market growth in the past. Moreover, lucrative offerings like combo offers and availability of paired accessories being provided to the consumers will further attract the market to grow in the future. Cost of manufacturing, designing and production cost keeps fluctuating resulting to be a challenge for the market growth.

The region of North America holds the largest market share with anticipated revenue of USD 80.33 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to grow by USD 110.65 billion by 2025. Owing to rising awareness towards fitness and health-related complications among the growing population has boosted the market growth. The region is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest-growing region with an estimated CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period. The rise in the opening of fitness-related gym and centers, along with growing awareness regarding the health benefits of workout has resulted in the market growth. The Europe region is considered to grow at a moderate growth rate, owing to the presence of aging population and hectic lifestyle, the market is expected to grow by an estimated CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period.

Global Women Sportswear Market- Competitive Landscape

Women sportswear market is considered to be consolidated market owing to the presence of big players working on the same product line. The list of key players are:

Nike

Puma

Forever 21

Victoria’s secret

Hanes brands Inc.

Mizuno Corporation

Adidas

Asics Corporation

V.F. Corporation

Gap

Columbia Sportswear Company

Global Women Sportswear Market- Segmentation

Fusion Market Research has segmented the global women sportswear market based on product type, fabric, distribution channel, and region.

Global Women Sportswear Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Top, Bottom

Outerwear

Inner wear

Swimwear

Global Women Sportswear Market Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Polyester

Nylon

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Cotton

Others

Global Women Sportswear Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Offline

Online

Global Women Sportswear Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

