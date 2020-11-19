Smart Phone/Tablet Games Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Analysis And Forecast Report 2020 To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2020. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Smart Phone/Tablet Games market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Smart Phone/Tablet Games market segments and geographies, Smart Phone/Tablet Games market trends, Smart Phone/Tablet Games market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The smartphone/tablet games market consists of sales of video games played on smart phones/tablets. The revenue for these companies is generated from the in-app-purchases, in-game advertisements (such as google AdSense, Ad-Mob, Media.net etc.), sponsorships and sales of merchandise. The market is segmented into various gaming genres such as shooting, action, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, fighting, strategy and others.

The global smart phone/tablet games market was valued at about $15.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $23.46 billion at a CAGR of 11.0% through 2022.

