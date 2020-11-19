General Warehousing And Storage Market Is Booming With Healthy CAGR By 2020-23 | Top Industry Players – Americold, CEVA Logistics, and Panalpina

The Business Research Company’s General Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2020. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

General Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide General Warehousing And Storage market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, General Warehousing And Storage market segments and geographies, General Warehousing And Storage market trends, General Warehousing And Storage market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The general warehousing and storage market consists of sales of general warehousing and storage services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate warehousing and storage facilities for general merchandize, refrigerated goods and other warehouse products. These establishments generally handle goods in containers, such as boxes, barrels, and/or drums, using equipment, such as forklifts, pallets, and racks. They are not specialized in handling bulk products of any particular type, size, or quantity of goods or products.

The general warehousing and storage market expected to reach a value of nearly $295.82 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the general warehousing and storage market is due to the growth in macroeconomic fundamentals such as export-import trade, retail industry, and industrial production index.

