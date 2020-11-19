Global Sports and Energy Drinks 2020 Industry, Market Growth, Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Sports and Energy Drinks Market 2020-2026

This global study of the Sports and Energy Drinks market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Sports and Energy Drinks industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The global sports and energy drink market holds the market revenue of USD 32.55 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to rise by USD 45.64 billion by 2025 with an estimated CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period. The sports and energy drinks are an extract from guarana plant and contain a specified amount of caffeine, amino acids, sugar, vitamins and other important minerals like potassium and calcium. Energy drinks are mostly consumed by the sports fitness person which tends to fulfill the loss of electrolytes through sweating during the exercise. The major players like PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull Gmbh, and others are continuously working and re innovating the drinks that consist of varied flavors like guava, strawberry, apple, mint and others will further boost the market growth. It is also estimated that the young age working women group will tend to consume more sports and energy drinks in the coming years will show a tremendous demand for market growth. Owing to the rising demand for energy drinks among the growing and fitness active populations is the key driving factor that has boosted the market demand in the past. However, due to the presence of duplicate and similar brand name products with low-grade ingredients has restrained the market growth in the past. Moreover, the use of organic ingredients in the sports drinks along with rising in demand for less sugar content drinks will provide an opportunity for the market to grow. Further, strict governments norms and regulations on distribution and consumption policies that are restricted to certain age group like for children will be a challenge for the market to grow.

The region of North America is estimated to holds the largest market share with anticipated revenue of USD 18.12 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to grow by USD 23.65 billion by 2025. Owing to rising awareness towards personal fitness and growing population has resulted in the market to grow. The region is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest-growing region with an estimated CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. The rising of young age population and increasing disposable income in the developing nations like India and Singapore, Australia, and China will fuel the market growth.

Global Sports and Energy Drink Market- Competitive Landscape

Sports and energy drink market is considered to be fragmented market owing to the presence of big market players working on the same product line. The list of key players are:

Monster Energy

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

All Sport

Gusto Organic

Red Bull

Runa Beverages

Rockstar Energy

Labrada Nutrition

Global Sports and Energy Drink Market- Segmentation

Fusion Market Research has segmented the global sports and energy drink market based on product, distribution channel, and region.

Global Sports and Energy Drink Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Energy Drink

Sports drink

Global Sports and Energy Drink Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Supermarket/Hypermarket

On Trade

Convenience Store

Independent Retailer

Global Sports and Energy Drink Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

