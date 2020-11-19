Natural Fragrance Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2026

Natural Fragrance Market 2020-2026

This global study of the Natural Fragrance market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Natural Fragrance industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The global natural fragrance market holds the market revenue of USD 24.55 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to rise by USD 30.64 billion by 2025 with an estimated CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. The global natural fragrance market is known for its wide variety of flavour and fragrances produced from uniquely cultured and naturally grown fruits, flowers and musk that produces a superior quality of fragrance products like air fresheners, household cleaners and others. The key benefit of fragrance products includes maintaining freshness across the surroundings, enhancing mood enriching personality, and others have boosted market growth. The increasing trend of having perfumed surroundings and maintenance of hygiene across the neighbourhood has fueled the market growth in the fragrance industry. Owing to the rising demand for customized perfumed products and changing lifestyle towards personal hygiene has lead to the growth of the market. However, owing to the following factors like respiratory-related syndromes, allergies, and headache like problems have resulted in the slow growth rate of the market. The fragrance market is expected to grow fast rate In the developing countries owing to the generation of opportunities towards employment and change in the disposable income will help the market to grow in the future. Moreover, the availability of synthetic and laboratory-produced fragrance will hinder the market growth and will be a challenge in the future.

The region of Europe holds the largest market share with anticipated revenue of USD 15.12 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to grow by USD 22.65 billion by 2025. Owing to rising awareness towards personal hygiene and growing interest in the use of fragrance products for household proposes have boosted the growth of the market. The region is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest-growing region with an estimated CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period. The rising income group among the population and increasing disposable income in the developing nations like India and Singapore and China has fueled the market growth.

Global Natural Fragrance Market- Competitive Landscape

Natural fragrance market is considered to be fragmented market owing to the presence of big and small players working on the same product line. The list of key players are:

Givaudan, Symrise

Kerry Group Plc.

Takasago International Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Firmenich SA

Paris Fragrances USA

Frutarom.

Global Natural Fragrance Market- Segmentation

Fusion Market Research has segmented the global natural fragrance market based on type, application, and region.

Global Natural Fragrance Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Flowers

Fruits

Musk

Wood

Global Natural Fragrance Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Soap and Detergents

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Fine Fragrances

Household Cleaners

Air Fresheners

Global Natural Fragrance Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

