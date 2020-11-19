Global Organic Beverages 2020 Industry, Market Growth, Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Organic Beverages Market 2020-2026

A New Market Study, Titled "Organic Beverages Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"

Description

This global study of the Organic Beverages market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Organic Beverages industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Global Organic Beverage Market Growth, Share, Trend, Demand, Benefits, Regional Analysis.

The global organic beverage market holds the market revenue of USD 25.89 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to rise by USD 30.78 billion by 2025 with an estimated CAGR of 3.53% during the forecast period. The global organic beverage market is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to the rise in consumption of Non-GMO(Genetically Modified Organism) drinks and shift of consumers preference from caffeinated towards organic drinks have boosted the market growth. The key benefit of organic beverage includes health benefits like the low chance of diabetes, longer life expectancy and reduced in a number of health-related diseases has attracted the market growth. The rising trend of having healthy drinks along with healthy supplementary diets have further fueled the market growth of the industry. Owing to the rising demand for fewer caffeine drinks, less dependency on dairy products like milk has boosted the market growth in the past. However, owing to the high price range of the products has resulted in the slow growth rate of the market. The rising interest towards consumption of clean labeled products and awareness towards health benefits of drinking organic beverages will provide an opportunity for the market to grow in the future. Moreover, the presence of substitutes like juice and carbonated drinks will hinder the market growth and will be a challenge for the market to grow in the future.

The region of North America holds the largest market share with anticipated revenue of USD 12.33 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to grow by USD 20.65 billion by 2025. Owing to rising awareness towards disadvantages in consumption of carbonated drinks and increasing health-related issues like obesity have boosted the market growth. The region is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest-growing region with an estimated CAGR of 13.26% during the forecast period. The rising income group among the population and increasing disposable income in the developing nations like India and Singapore and China will further fuel the market growth.

Global Organic Beverage Market- Competitive Landscape

Organic beverage market is considered to be fragmented market owing to the presence of big and small players working on the same product line. The list of key players are:

Refresco Beverages UK Ltd

Phoenix Organics

Berrywhite

Equinox Kombucha

3V Natural Foods

Wild Bunch & Co.

Smart Juice

James White Drinks

Biotta

Dark Dog Trading GmbH

Uncle Matt’s Organic Inc.

Oatly AB

Global Organic Beverage Market- Segmentation

Fusion Market Research has segmented the global organic beverage market based on product type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Organic Beverage Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Non-Dairy

Fruit

Coffee & Tea

Beer & Wine

Global Organic Beverage Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Offline

Online

Global Organic Beverage Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Market Segmentation

Chapter 3 Europe Market Segmentation

Chapter 4 America Market Segmentation

Chapter 5 Asia Market Segmentation

Chapter 6 Oceania Market Segmentation

Chapter 7 Africa Market Segmentation

Chapter 8 Global Market Forecast

Chapter 9 Global Major Companies List

Part 10 Market Competition

Part 11 Coronavirus Impact on Organic Beverages Industry

Part 12 Organic Beverages Industry Summary & Conclusion

Continue…

