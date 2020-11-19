Global Weight Loss Supplements 2020 Industry, Market Growth, Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Weight Loss Supplements Market 2020-2026

A New Market Study, Titled “Weight Loss Supplements Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Weight Loss Supplements market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Weight Loss Supplements industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/2015-2025-Global-Weight-Loss-Supplements-Market-Research-by-Type,-End-Use-and-Region

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market Growth, Share, Trend, Demand, Benefits, Regional Analysis.

The global weight loss supplement market holds the market revenue of USD 190.55 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to rise by USD 290.64 billion by 2025 with an estimated CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period. The global weight loss supplement market is known for the availability of a wide range of supplement products like keto supplements, fat reduction supplements and others that are available in the form of powder, capsules, tablets, and liquid forms. The rising incidence of health-related disorders like cardiovascular diseases, the rapid increase in obesity, and changing food habits has bolstered the market growth of weight loss products. Owing to a trend in the change of the lifestyle among the working population, rising sedentary working conditions and an increase in per-capita expenditure has further boosted the market growth. The key benefits include a reduction in the weight, healthy bone density, and gain in better physical fitness has fueled the market growth in the healthcare food and beverages industry. Owing to the rising demand for dietary supplements in order to curb the rising health-related problems along with awareness towards the benefits in consumption of weight loss supplements among the working population has boosted the market growth in the past. However, owing to the surfacing of cases of side effects like hair loss, headache, gut problems, and others have resulted in the slow growth rate of the market. Rising disposable income in the developed and developing countries like UK, US, India, and China respectively will provide an opportunity for the market to grow in these regions. Moreover, lack of awareness towards proper usability, consumption of proper doses by the individuals, and lack of consultation from the diet physicians will hinder the market growth which will be a challenge for the market growth.

The region of North America holds the largest market share with anticipated revenue of USD 135.12 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to grow by USD 212.65 billion by 2025. Owing to the rising incidences of health-related issue like heart ailment diseases, growing obese population has shown a rise in demand for the weight loss supplement market. The region is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 10.42% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest-growing region with an estimated CAGR of 11.12% during the forecast period. The rising income group among the population and increasing awareness towards healthy diets in the developing nations like India, Australia and China has fueled the market growth.

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market- Competitive Landscape

Weight Loss Supplement market is considered to be fragmented market owing to the presence of big and small players working on the same product line. The list of key players are:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Glanbia Plc.

Amway Corp.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Creative Bioscience LLC

GNC Holdings Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Nestle Health Science S.A.

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market- Segmentation

Fusion Market Research has segmented the global weight loss supplement market based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Meals

Beverages

Supplements

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Offline

Online

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Ask Queries @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/enquiry.php/2015-2025-Global-Weight-Loss-Supplements-Market-Research-by-Type,-End-Use-and-Region

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 2 GLOBAL MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 3 Europe MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 4 AMERICA MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 5 ASIA MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 6 OCEANIA MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 7 AFRICA MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 8 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST

CHAPTER 9 GLOBAL MAJOR COMPANIES LIST

PART 10 MARKET COMPETITION

PART 11 CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON Weight Loss Supplements INDUSTRY

PART 12 Weight Loss Supplements INDUSTRY SUMMARY & CONCLUSION

Continue…

ABOUT US :

Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.

CONTACT US

[email protected]

PH : +(210) 775-2636