Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Business Overview, Research Insights, Leading Players, Current Trends And COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Business Research Company’s Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2020. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Passenger Electric Vehicles market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Passenger Electric Vehicles market segments and geographies, Passenger Electric Vehicles market trends, Passenger Electric Vehicles market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The passenger electric vehicle market consists of sales of passenger electric vehicles. Passenger electric vehicles use electric motors in the vehicles rather than gasoline-powered drivetrain for running. The passenger electric vehicles are powered by electricity from charging stations or by self-charging devices like turbochargers. Some examples of the vehicles covered under this market include Kia Soul EV, BMW i3, Volkswagen e-Golf, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model S.

The global passenger electric vehicles market was valued at about $50.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $122.3 billion at a CAGR of 24.8% through 2022.

