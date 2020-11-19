Best Simple Ways to Save Your Local Business During COVID-19 Problem Also know about Contra Costa implements new Layoff Aversion Grants for small business

The covid-19 global pandemic seems to have hit every neighborhood regardless of location and size, with many small businesses forced to shutter their doors permanently as their incomes dried up when customers stayed at home. If you run a business, you’re probably struggling to find ways to protect your business so you don’t suffer the same fate.

The unpredictability of our current situation makes achieving business growth nearly impossible and even staying afloat is challenging. Will your area go on lockdown? This week? Next week? Never? More importantly, even if you don’t experience a lockdown, will customers feel safe coming to your store, or restaurant, or gym? And, even if customers come, will they spend enough to cover your operating expenses? Will you have sufficient staff to serve them without having the high costs you can’t cover with too many staff to serve too few customers?

With that in mind, here are some important things you can do to protect your business in light of spreading covid-19 infections.

Adapt To Online Alternatives

One of the most important and obvious ways to keep your business going during a pandemic is to choose online alternatives. If you don’t have an e-commerce store, you need to get one up and running in short order, even if you just offer a product list with pricing to allow customers to call in orders for curbside pickup. Certain products aren’t in high demand during a pandemic, so think of ways to make your offerings more appealing. For instance, some breweries and distilleries, with strict regulations that made them hard to sell in the current environment, switched to making hand sanitizer, which was in short supply and highly lucrative.

But think beyond moving your current operation online as a means to protect your business. Think about what people need during a pandemic and how to serve their needs. For example, you can set up virtual events instead of the physical ones you normally provide. This is especially critical in the performing arts, where revenue dried up overnight. Meeting this challenge, businesses offer drive-through or drive-in entertainment, creating pop-up theaters for performers. A new company formed to supply revenue to performers by charging moderate fees for private performances, such as a special wedding song or birthday greeting.

Give employees flexibility

A major concern should be the question of how you are going to keep your employees during the pandemic. The last thing you need is to emerge from the pandemic without your greatest asset, your employees. Many first furloughed employees as a means to reduce payroll but retain employees for a time when things go back to normal. This reduced payroll, as furloughed employees likely only received benefits and, maybe, a small salary. These employees feel valued when you don’t lay them off and, in most areas, they still qualify for unemployment benefits. Valued employees are ready to return once circumstances improve.

Of course, many places are on lockdown and that means you must allow employees to work from home. When employees work from home, you need new programs to help them feel connected to each other, such as virtual happy hours and celebrations for birthdays, just like you’re still working from the office. Employees working from home need more support, as they likely deal with additional stress, especially if their kids are also at home. Consider having mental health days and providing ready access to counselors for staff feeling a little overwhelmed by it all.

Also, consider security with all your staff working remotely. For instance, you might need to provide a VPN (a virtual private network) to ensure secure data and communications. Equipment loan programs might help remote employees with older equipment or none at all.

Even if you are somewhere not experiencing full lockdown, you must ensure you provide your employees with a certain level of flexibility to work a staggered schedule (for instance one partner working days while the other works nights to provide childcare), can take time off to manage outside needs, such as grocery shopping for an elderly relative, or just to relieve stress. After hours spent sitting in front of a computer on one Zoom call after another, everyone needs a little mental health break to take a walk or lift some weights.

Change marketing tactics

Marketing is one area that’s critical to your operation and probably needs a little makeover to meet the challenges of the pandemic. Otherwise, you might find that your business struggles to meet customer needs, and ultimately this failure will make things so much more difficult for your business, especially in terms of trying to retain market share after the pandemic is over.

So, ensure your marketing reflects the changing needs of the marketplace and evolving customer demands. Make whatever changes you can to accommodate your market, as consumers have long memories of who helped and who didn’t. Protect your business by ensuring you still have a market to return to after the pandemic is over.

One suggestion I made early in the pandemic, before we knew it would extend beyond a few weeks, was to build a strong market before you face a challenge like the pandemic. Sure, a pandemic might be a once in a lifetime occurrence, but your business constantly faces stress from outside, whether it’s a competing product or a service failure. The best approach to handling these potential dangers is to build a strong brand well before danger hits.

CONCORD, CA – The Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County is now accepting applications for layoff aversion grants through its Small-Business Grant Program, providing up to $5,000 in assistance for micro-businesses within Contra Costa County.

Priority will be given to these types of veteran-, woman- and minority-owned micro-businesses: retail, restaurants, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, day spas and fitness studios. Also, priority will be given to businesses that have not received any COVID-19 related grants, such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or city grants.

Monolisa

“Small businesses across our county, especially micro-businesses that typically have very little in the way of reserves to withstand an on-going crisis, are struggling to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said WDBCCC Executive Director Donna Van Wert. “These grants are intended to support local businesses’ overall efforts to retain their employees and keep their doors open.”

Grants will be awarded as a reimbursement on approved purchases only. To be eligible for the grant, a business must meet the following requirements:

Have a physical location within Contra Costa County.

Have a current business license.

Be currently open or have the intention of re-opening.

Be current on their unemployment taxes and in good standing with the State of California.

Demonstrate a need for support due to the impact of COVID-19 on their business.

Have not received a micro-grant from another local government agency.

Home-based businesses are not eligible for the grant, which is intended for physical, commercial storefronts.

Creating solutions

Grant funds must be used to create solutions directly related to preventing potential layoffs or facility closures due to COVID-19. Examples of allowable reimbursable expenses include:

Paying for services or tools for restaurants or retail establishments to convert to online sales or delivery, as a result of COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders and/or on-site and in-person service restrictions.

Purchasing remote access equipment or software that allows employees to work from home rather than being laid off (e.g., computers, printers, telephones, headsets, video conferencing software, etc.).

Purchasing cleaning/sanitation supplies and/or services that will allow an essential small business to maintain an on-site workforce and reduce risk of exposure.

Other creative approaches and strategies to reduce or eliminate the need for layoffs.

Grant funds cannot be used for mortgage payments, payroll or employee support services, such as rent, childcare or transportation. Purchases must be made after the date of the signed executed award agreement. Funding is provided from the U.S. Department of Labor Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and are subject to WIOA regulations and allowable cost expenses.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Dec. 2, 2020, at 5 p.m., with no exceptions. Applications may be submitted online or mailed to WDBCCC, 4071 Port Chicago, Concord, CA 94520 and must be received no later than the deadline. Award/agreement letters will be emailed to the email address on the application by Dec. 9, 2020.

Conclusion

One thing to bear in mind is that providing for good health and safety during a pandemic is not something that should interrupt your business’ chances of future success and growth. As long as you do everything you can today in preparation for emerging from the pandemic, you should survive this event. If you do that, you are going to be achieving the best of both worlds, and you will find that this is the far superior way to approach running a business in good times and bad.