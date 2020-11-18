Global Anti-money Laundering Software 2020 Industry, Market Growth, Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Anti-money Laundering Software Market 2020-2026
Description
This global study of the Anti-money Laundering Software market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Anti-money Laundering Software industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.
The report offers detailed coverage of Anti-money Laundering Software industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Anti-money Laundering Software by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Anti-money Laundering Software market for 2015-2024.
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Anti-money Laundering Software according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Anti-money Laundering Software company.
Key Companies
Thomson Reuters
Fiserv
SAS
SunGard
Experian
ACI Worldwide
Tonbeller
Banker’s Toolbox
Nice Actimize
CS&S
Ascent Technology Consulting
Cellent Finance Solutions
Verafin
EastNets
AML360
Aquilan
AML Partners
Truth Technologies
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Market by Type
Transaction Monitoring Software
Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software
Customer Identity Management Software
Compliance Management Software
Market by Application
Tier 1 Financial Institution
Tier 2 Financial Institution
Tier 3 Financial Institution
Tier 4 Financial Institution
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.2.1 Current Situation
1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact
1.3 By Type
Table Type of Anti-money Laundering Software
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Type in 2019
1.4 By Application
Table Application of Anti-money Laundering Software
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Application in 2019
1.5 By Region
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Region in 2019
Figure Asia Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Region in 2019
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
Table Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)
3.2 Global Market by Company
Table Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)
3.3 Global Market by Type
Table Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)
3.4 Global Market by Application
Table Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)
….
Part 9 Market Features
9.1 Product Features
9.2 Price Features
9.3 Channel Features
9.4 Purchasing Features
Part 10 Investment Opportunity
10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity
10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity
PART 11 Coronavirus Impact
11.1 Impact on Industry Upstream
11.2 Impact on Industry Downstream
11.3 Impact on Industry Channels
11.4 Impact on Industry Competition
11.5 Impact on Industry Obtain Employment
Part 12 Conclusion
Continue…
