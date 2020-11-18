Truck Transportation Market Current Scenario, Landscape, Future Strategies, Demand And Industry Players – C.H. Robinson, J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The Business Research Company’s Truck Transportation Global Market Report 2020. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Truck Transportation Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Truck Transportation market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Truck Transportation market segments and geographies, Truck Transportation market trends, Truck Transportation market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The truck transportation market consists of sales of truck transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of cargo using motor vehicles, such as trucks and tractor trailers. This market does not include household and office goods transportation services, which is a specialized industry.

The truck transportation market expected to reach a value of nearly $2366.2 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the truck transportation market is due to positive economic outlook in many developed and developing economies and strong economic activity in emerging countries such as China and India in the forecast period.

