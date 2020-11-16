Protect Your PDFs from Unauthorized Access Using the Protect PDF Tool of GogoPDF

Unauthorized access to PDF files is one of the major problems that many people are experiencing today. Suppose your files contain important information with a high level of confidentiality. In that case, you should protect them from people who want to access and use these files for whatever reason without your permission.

Hence, you have to put a personalized password for each of these PDFs, and the best platform you can use is GogoPDF. It’s a website offering its users access to its PDF protect tool that’s completely free. Read on below to know this tool of GogoPDF that allows you to set up a password to your PDFs in a painless way.

Quick Set-up Process

The protect PDF tool of GogoPDF processes your request as quickly as possible. It won’t take much of your time. In fact, it’ll only take a few minutes, depending on how many PDFs you’re processing. You simply upload your files on the official website of GogoPDF and then provide a personalized password of your liking.

You should incorporate different numbers, letters, and other characters you prefer. Just don’t forget the password because you need to provide it every time you access the PDF files. When it’s finished, you can now download the newly encrypted PDFs to your smartphone or computer file storage. That’s the quick and simple process of activating a password to your PDF files using GogoPDF.

Device Compatibility

One of the exciting features of the protect PDF tool of GogoPDF is its compatibility features. You don’t need to use a particular device before using the tool. You can use a laptop computer, desktop, tablet, or even the smartphone you always use. It also doesn’t matter if you’re using Windows, Linux, or Mac. GogoPDF works on whatever operating system your device is using.

Besides that, since you can find the protect PDF tool of GogoPDF on its official website, you can access the site on the major web browsers. It could be Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Safari, Opera, Firefox, and many others. Hence, it’s convenient to use the GogoPDF tool because it’s compatible with many devices, operating systems, and internet browsers.

Protects Uploaded Files

As previously mentioned, your files may contain valuable data and information. Because of that, you sometimes hesitate to upload them online, especially on GogoPDF official website. The developers of the GogoPDF system fully understand your concern. That’s why they use smart technology to ensure the absolute protection of your PDF files.

After GogoPDF has successfully activated the password you provided for your PDFs, the system will remove all of the files you have uploaded online. After sixty minutes, GogoPDF will completely delete these files, leaving no trace of them at all. Hence, you’ll surely feel confident about using the GogoPDF platform that will definitely make your files safe at all times.

User-Friendly Web Interface

The website of GogogPDF uses a user-friendly web interface. It means that you don’t have to be a computer expert before you can use the tool for your files. The buttons are easy to understand and the design is intelligibly crafted by the developers. You simply need to follow the simple steps and click the necessary buttons.

After that, you can then set up the password to your PDF files as quickly as possible. The only requirements the system needs you to have before you can start using the tool are a functional device, reliable internet connection, and a secure web browser. If you have these requirements, then you’ll surely have access to its protect PDF tool online anytime.

Takeaway

Protecting your PDF files from unauthorized access is one of your responsibilities as the file owner. Don’t worry because GogoPDF will be of so much help to make your job done. Remember the things discussed above as they make GogoPDF a reliable platform to use when it comes to file protection. Hence, if you need a password for your PDFs in the future, always check GogoPDF.