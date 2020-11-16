Secondary Smelting And Alloying Of Aluminum Market Industry Size Analysis, Growth Insights, Opportunities Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Secondary Smelting And Alloying Of Aluminum Global Market Report. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

Secondary smelting and alloying of aluminum market includes establishments recovering aluminum and aluminum alloys from scrap and/or dross (secondary smelting) and making billet, alloys, powder, paste, or flake from purchased aluminum. These are made using smelting or refining processes.

The global secondary smelting and alloying of aluminum market was valued at $41.7 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $16.6 billion or 39.9% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $8.7 billion or 20.9% of the global secondary smelting and alloying of aluminum market.

