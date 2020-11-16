Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Market 2020: Key Aspects of the Industry Growth Analysis

The Business Research Company’s Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Global Market Report. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Global Market Report 2018 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Property And Casualty Insurance Providers market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Property And Casualty Insurance Providers market segments and geographies, Property And Casualty Insurance Providers market trends, Property And Casualty Insurance Providers market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Property & casualty insurance providers are engaged in direct underwriting insurance policies that protect policy holders against future uncertain losses that may occur as a result of property damage or contingent liability. This market includes direct insurance providers which underwrite polices for protection against events such as natural calamities, burglary, fire accidents, riots and terrorism related incidents. Clients of these insurance providers are the general public/companies who buy property and casualty insurance policies, it can be either through intermediary or direct selling.

The global property & casualty insurance providers market was valued at $1207.3 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $407.8 billion or 33.7% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $336.7 billion or 27.8% of the global property & casualty insurance providers market.

