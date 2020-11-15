Sunday update of Corónavirus: 31 new deaths from MN, 7,559 new cases | daily update of coronavirus: 31 more deaths.

MinnPost gives reports on Covid in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The data is distributed after a press call with individuals from the Walz organization or after the arrival of day by day COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

31 additional Minnesotans have passed on of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for an aggregate of 2,905.

Of the individuals whose passings were declared Sunday, two were more than 100 years of age, seven were in their 90s, 10 were in their 80s, six were in their 70s, four were in their 60s and two were in their 50s. Eighteen of the 31 individuals whose passings reported Sunday were inhabitants of long haul care offices.

MDH additionally said Sunday there have been 223,581 absolute instances of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 7,553 from the complete reported on Saturday and depends on 63,593 new tests. You can locate the seven-day positive case normal here.

On Saturday, MDH announced 8,689 new COVID-19 cases — a record — and 35 passings.

Hospitalizations identified with COVID-19 keep on rising abruptly as authorities caution medical clinic assets in the state are stressed. The latest information accessible show 293 Minnesotans are hospitalized in escalated care with COVID-19 — up from 228 every week earlier — and 1,131 are in the emergency clinic with COVID-19 not in serious consideration. You can discover more data about Minnesota’s present ICU use and limit here.

Today on MinnPost

On the off chance that you missed it not long ago, conventional Thanksgiving supper is a poorly conceived notion this year.

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all begun? Us as well.

As usual, a glance at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

The loss of life in Minnesota from COVID-19 is up to 2,905 with 31 extra passings detailed Sunday, as indicated by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The office revealed another 7,559 affirmed Covid diseases, taking Minnesota’s complete cases to 223,581.

The genuine number of diseases probably is a lot higher as the information just speaks to the individuals who have been tried for the infection, state authorities state. The complete number tried for the infection as of Sunday was 3,421,682.

Sunday’s accounted for passings included people going in age from 50-54 (1) to 100+ (2). The passings were in 20 unique districts. Nineteen of the 31 were from a drawn out consideration or helped living office.

HOW ARE PATIENTS Getting along?

There were 172,873 patients as of Sunday who have recuperated to where they presently don’t should be confined.

An aggregate of 13,074 patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Minnesota, with 3,176 of those having must be conceded into an emergency unit.

WHO IS GETTING SICK?

Number of medical care laborers with COVID-19: 17,724

The age bunch with the most contaminations stays 20-24-year-olds with 25,297 cases, followed intently by the 25-29-year-olds with 20,643 cases.

The age bunch with the most passings are 90-94-year-olds with 486 passings, followed intently by 80-84-year-olds with 464 passings.

Everything Minnesotans would now be able to get tried for the Covid without venturing out from home as the state keeps on expanding the manners in which inhabitants can see whether they have COVID-19.

Wellbeing authorities reported Thursday the “test at home” program being steered in two dozen regions since October was presently open to everybody. Salivation tests can be requested on the web and in the wake of giving an example inhabitants can send them in for handling.

The state is additionally opening 11 more Covid testing locales over the state one week from now. The areas, from Anoka to Wadena, will work somewhere in the range of three and five days per week and be open in any event through the year’s end. Most will be situated in National Guard ordnances, incorporating those in Stillwater (opening Nov. 16) and Inver Grove Heights (opening Nov. 17).

The declaration of new testing choices comes as Minnesota shot passed 200,000 cases Thursday, reporting every day records of 7,228 new diseases and 59,038 test outcomes.