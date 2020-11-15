Jeremy Grantham, a legendary investor, says it is true that the stock market is in a bubble following its ‘actually mad’ year of rally

2012 Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images for ReSource 2012

The legendary investor Jeremy Grantham told CNBC on Thursday that he was more convinced than ever of a bubble in the stock market.

“The more spectacular the rise and the longer it goes, the more certainty one can have that you’re in the ‘real McCoy’ bubble,” said Grantham, the cofounder and chief investment strategist of the asset-management firm GMO.

The investor, who’s notable for calling major market bubbles, first expressed concern about a stock market bubble in June.

Grantham said that the bubble was disconnected from economic realities and that neither a coronavirus vaccine nor fiscal stimulus would change its trajectory.

The legendary investor Jeremy Grantham told CNBC on Thursday that he was certain the stock market is in a bubble following its "powerful, rapid, and, in many areas, truly crazy" rally from March lows.

“The more spectacular the rise and the longer it goes, the more certainty one can have that you’re in the ‘real McCoy’ bubble,” said Grantham, the cofounder and chief investment strategist of the asset-management firm GMO.

Grantham initially expressed fears about a bubble to CNBC in June, when he told investors to have zero exposure to US equities and said he might be witnessing the fourth major market bubble in his career. The S&P 500 has gained roughly 14% since his call, and Grantham said this and “crazy behavior” from investors were only making him more certain the US is in a bubble.

“You want to see not just the market rise but, if anything, an acceleration. And the rate of market rise since the turn in March/April has been nothing sort of sensational,” the investor said.

Grantham also said the stock market had its own “psychological node” and behaved independently of economic realities.

“The market can go up on bad news and go up on good news,” Grantham said. “It can interpret a Trump victory as bullish and then seamlessly interpret a Biden victory as bullish. There are all the characteristics of a bubble. There’s nothing much you can throw at when it gets going.”

He added that an effective coronavirus vaccine or more fiscal stimulus in the US wouldn’t change the fact that the stock market is in a bubble.

Grantham has successfully called three market bubbles: Japan’s asset-price bubble in 1989, the dot-com bubble in 2000, and the housing crisis in 2008.

On Thursday, he said one year would be a “stretch” for the bubble to continue inflating while two more years of rising prices would be “extremely unlikely.”

“I’ve never had any illusions about my ability to time the bubble breaking; I have a very low definition of success,” Grantham said. “It’s just sooner or later the market will be lower than the point at which I suggested you should get out.”

He added that low, risk-free rates from the Federal Reserve had pushed up the prices of assets.

“The one reality you can never change is that a higher-priced asset will always produce a lower return than a lower-priced asset,” he said. “You can’t have your cake and eat it. You can enjoy it now, or you can enjoy it steadily in the distant future, but not both. And the price we will pay for having this market go higher and higher is a lower and lower 10-year return from the peak.”

Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019.

Michael Dalder/Reuters

The structural bull market in gold is set to continue in 2021 despite a more than three-month downtrend since the start of August, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Friday.

The short-term weakness in gold could likely be explained by the rotation towards value from defensive assets like gold and long term growth stocks, according to Goldman.

In the near-term, gold will likely continue to consolidate sideways with no clear positive or negative catalysts, but expect more upside in the long term for these 3 reasons, according to the note.

The more than 20% rally in gold year-to-date is set to continue into 2021 as the structural bull market continues on for the precious metal.

That’s according to Goldman Sachs, who said in a note on Friday that recent weakness in gold prices could be explained by the rotation towards value from defensive assets like gold and long term growth stocks.

In the short-term, gold prices could continue to consolidate sideways, as “it may be difficult for gold to generate meaningful momentum in either a higher or lower direction,” Goldman said. But in the longer-term, gold “should benefit from continued strong investment demand.”

1. “Inflation expectations move higher.”

“In this cycle, we believe the gold market, at least initially, is likely to follow the same path as after the Great Financial Crisis and grow strongly into the recovery phase of the business cycle as inflation concerns become central to the forecast,” Goldman said.

Goldman’s economics team forecasts a temporary bounce in inflation to 3% next year, which could help spur demand for gold.

And with policies surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic focused on fiscal spending, combined with household balance sheets at better levels than they were coming out of the 2008 recession, “the Fed appears more willing to tolerate a temporary inflation overshoot,” Goldman said.

“This may well lead to market participant concerns over the long-term inflation rate and more inflows into gold in order to hedge it,” Goldman said.

2. “The US dollar weakens.”

Goldman expects the falling US dollar to continue trending lower into 2021, which should help support gold prices.

“A breakdown in the correlation of gold and long term real rates has been pretty common with its correlation switching to the dollar and other commodities during these breakdown periods,” Goldman explained.

“The breakdown of negative gold price changes and real rates correlation typically happens when the positive rates-dollar correlation disappears. This is the environment which our FX and rates strategists expect in 2021,” Goldman said.

3. “Emerging Market retail demand continues to recover.”

“We see a strong rebound in EM gold demand which should support higher gold prices through the wealth effect,” Goldman said, adding that gold demand from China and India is already displaying signs of normalisation.

“Biden’s election win and vaccine news should continue to push currencies of emerging market consumers higher as tariff risks are lower, supporting their purchasing power,” Goldman added.

“The strategic case for gold remains strong in our view,” Goldman concluded. The firm has a $2,300/toz gold price target, which represent potential upside of 22% from Friday afternoon levels.

Nov 14, 2020 (AB Digital via COMTEX) — The global Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market size is expected to reach USD 281.6 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for advanced products is major factor driving the market. Equipment manufacturers are outsourcing the manufacturing services of medical devices to third parties, mainly in emerging nations. Further, rising cases of heart disorders are boosting the demand for cardiac devices, thereby positively affecting the market growth. Budget scrutiny in developed countries, pricing pressure, and changes in reimbursement schemes are some of the major factors anticipated to increase the adoption of cost containment measures by OEMs.

This trend is expected to boost the medical device manufacturing outsourcing to emerging countries like India and China. This paradigm shift from in-house manufacturing to contract manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry has resulted in increased focus of the companies on Contract Development & Manufacturing Services (CDMOs). These services have effectively addressed the concerns regarding pharmaceutical manufacturing as well as significantly accelerated the commercialization of products.

Moreover, growing geriatric population across the globe and consequent rise in age-related diseases have stimulated the progress of pharmaceutical clinical research outsourcing, thus leading to contract manufacturing industry growth. Asia Pacific was the dominant market for medical device outsourcing in 2018, owing to lower cost and easy availability of skilled human resources. Rise in the number of medical device manufacturing companies and such companies vying to enter regional markets, such as India and China, is further expected to contribute toward the growth of this market.

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Increasing use of medical devices due to rising prevalence of various diseases, complexity in manufacturing the devices, and growing trend of outsourcing are expected to drive the market

Finished dose formulations segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to high demand from CROs

Low cost of conducting clinical trials in Asia Pacific is encouraging the industry participants to shift their manufacturing units to the region, which further boosts the market growth

The major companies in the contract manufacturing market focus on outsourcing production capabilities to strengthen their presence in the market and expand their product portfolio

Some of the key companies in the market are Tecomet INC; Jabil, Inc.; Celestica, Inc.; Integer Holdings Corp.; Plexus Corp.; Sanmina Corp.; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; Flex Ltd.; Cantel Medical Corp.; Viant, Inc.; Synecco Ltd.; and Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare contract manufacturing market on the basis of type and region:

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Medical Devices

Accessories manufacturing

Assembly Manufacturing

Component Manufacturing

Device Manufacturing

Cardiology

Diagnostic Imaging

Orthopedic

IVD

Ophthalmic

General & Plastic Surgery

Drug Delivery

Dental

Endoscopy

Diabetes Care

Others

Pharmaceutical

API/Bulk Drugs

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations

Packaging

Finished Dose Formulations

Solid

Liquid

Semi-solid Formulations

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

COMTEX_374460263/2555/2020-11-14T16:08:02

