Global Pest Control Market to be Driven by the Rise in the Global Food Demand in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Underwater Drones Market titled, ‘Global Pest Control Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pest control market, assessing the market based on its segments like pest types, control methods, modes, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pest-control-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 19.2 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 25.7 billion

The global pest control market is being driven by the booming urban population, which has increased the requirement for food sources and led to living habitats that are conducive to various pests like rodents, cockroaches, mosquitoes, and more. Furthermore, the migration of people from rural areas to urban areas is also leading to an increased density within urban areas, which is likely to facilitate the growth of pest control products and services over the forecast period.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pest-control-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pest control refers to the controlling and managing of pests with several applicable methods. These methods are useful in order to safeguard things like crop yields, plants, wood, and more from pest infestation. Pests are the unwanted organisms, including insects such as cockroaches, worms, bedbugs, termites, and rodents, such as mice, rats and voles.

By pest type, the market is segmented into:

• Insects

• Termites

• Rodents

• Wildlife

• Others

On the basis of control method, the industry is divided into:

• Mechanical

• Biological

• Chemical

• Others

The market can be segmented on the basis of mode into:

• Powder

• Spray

• Traps

• Baits

Based on application, the industry is categorised into:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

• Agriculture

• Others

Based on region, the industry can be segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global pest control industry is undergoing innovations within its products with the development of bio-based solutions and services, such as bio-based pesticides and herbicides in place of conventional pesticides, in order to reduce soil and water pollution due to the growing demand for eco-friendly products. As the introduction of eco-friendly pesticides is driving the growth of the pest control market in regions like North America and Europe, the adoption of organic pesticides is also rapidly increasing.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Anticimex International AB, BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY), Bayer AG (OTCMKTS: BAYRY), Syngenta Crop Protection LLC, Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL), Rentonkil Initial Plc. (OTCMKTS: RTOKY), Dodson Pest Control, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Ceramides Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ceramides-market

Skin Toner Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/skin-toner-market

India Hand Sanitizer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/India-hand-sanitizer-market

Feminine Hygiene Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/feminine-hygiene-products-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Expert Market Research

Toll Free Number: +1 (650) 761-6200 | +44 7441 392205

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com