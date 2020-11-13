Radars And Weapons Market Report 2020 – Size | Share | Upcoming Trends | Segmentation | Global Forecast To 2021

The Business Research Company’s Radars And Weapons Global Market Report. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

Radars And Weapons Global Market Report 2018 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Radars And Weapons market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Radars And Weapons market segments and geographies, Radars And Weapons market trends, Radars And Weapons market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Radars and weapons industry includes establishments that manufacture radars and weapons for civilian and military purpose. Radars operate in the ultra-high-frequency (UHF) or microwave part of the radio-frequency (RF) spectrum, and these radio waves used to determine the range, angle, or velocity of objects such as aircraft, spacecraft, guided missiles, ships, motor vehicles, weather formations, and terrain. The types of weapons manufactured by companies in this market are small arms and ammunition, bombs, rockets and rocket launcher, torpedoes and other military knives.

The global radars and weapons manufacturing market was valued at nearly $594 billion in 2017. North America was the largest region in the radars and weapons manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for close to 50% of the total market. The USA was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for around 47% of the total market.

