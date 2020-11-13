Other General Purpose Machinery Manufacturing Market Research Report 2021: Caterpillar, ABB Ltd, Deere & Company

The Business Research Company’s Other General Purpose Machinery Manufacturing Global Market Report. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Other General Purpose Machinery Manufacturing establishments are primarily engaged in manufacturing pumps and compressors, such as general-purpose air and gas compressors, nonagricultural spraying and dusting equipment, general purpose pumps and pumping equipment (except fluid power pumps and motors), and measuring and dispensing pumps.

The global other general purpose machinery manufacturing market was valued at $998 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $395.2 billion or 39.6% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $177.6 billion or 17.8% of the global other general purpose machinery manufacturing market.

