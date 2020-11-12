Global Switchgear And Switchboard Apparatus Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies And Forecasts 2030

The Business Research Company’s Switchgear And Switchboard Apparatus Global Market Report 2020. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The switchgear and switchboard apparatus market consist of sales of switchgear and switchboard apparatus and related services that are used in various applications such as transmission and distribution utility, residential, commercial and industrial. A switchgear refers to collection of the switching devices that are used for controlling, protecting, and switching the electrical circuits and equipment. Switchboards refers to the power distribution process system which consists of panels with different switches and indicators to direct and control electricity for functioning in circuits.

The global switchgear and switchboard apparatus market was worth $129.72 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.62% and reach $187.32 billion by 2023.

