Global Payments Market 2020 Emerging Trend And Forecast 2030 – PayPal, FIS, Bank of America

Payments Global Market Report 2018 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Payments market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Payments market segments and geographies, Payments market trends, Payments market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The payments market consists of establishments primarily engaged in processing money transfers and payments between various accounts. This includes all institutions involved in payment processing such as banks, non-banking financial institutions, and others. Revenue generated from the payments market include all the processing and services fees levied by the banks and financial institutions for payment processing.

The global payments market was valued around $136 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the payments market in 2017, accounting for around 38% of the total market. The USA was the largest country in the market accounting for around 37% of the total market.

