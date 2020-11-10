Polyester Filament Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2027

As per a report Market-research, the Polyester Filament economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Competitive Landscape

The report on the polyester filament market offers key insights and detailed profiles of all the major players operating in polyester filament market. The report also includes key developments, business strategies and new product launches by the leading players in the polyester filament market. The report also provides growth strategies adopted by major layers along with the mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships in the polyester filament market.

Indorama Ventures, a Thai petrochemical company has acquired 74% stake in Egypt-based Medco Plast for Packing and Packaging Systems. The acquisition will help Indorama Ventures to expand in East African PET packaging market. This is a second deal of Indorama Ventures in Egypt as the company also entered into a joint venture with Dhunseri Petrochem Limited to acquire PET facility in Egypt.

Definition

Polyester filament are made using PET polyester and are widely used in modern fiber manufacturing industries. Polyester filament is also used in the form of monofilament and multifilament. Polyester filament are increasingly used in textile industry including apparel, footwear, home furnishing, and in healthcare industry in medical textile.

About the Report

The report on the polyester filament market focuses on the all the factors influencing the polyester filament market growth. The study also provides actionable and valuable insights on the market. Historical data and forecast on the polyester filament market is also included in the report. The report provides details on the market dynamics including key trends, growth opportunities, market driving factors, and restraints in the polyester filament market.

The polyester filament market report also provides an overview of the market including important information on the current scenario in the polyester filament market, along with the segment-wise and region-wise analysis. The report also elaborate market demand, company competition and factors influencing price and sales of polyester filament globally.

Market Segmentation

The polyester filament market is segmented on the basis of yarn type, type, end-use industry, and dyeing process. The key segments in the polyester filament market are further segmented into sub-segments to offer better understanding of the polyester filament market.

On the basis yarn type, the polyester filament market is segmented into single yarn, ply yarn, and cord yarn. Based on the type, the market segment includes Drawn Texture Yarn (DTY), Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY), and Partially Oriented Yarn (POY). By end-use industry, the polyester filament market is segmented into textile industry, automotive industry, healthcare, and other end-use industry. Based on the dyeing process, the polyester filament market is segmented into dyed and non-dyed.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the polyester filament market answers some vital questions the polyester filament market scenario. Some of the additional questions answered include-

Which industry is expected to be the largest user of polyester filament in the coming years?

What are the factors hampering the growth of polyester filament market?

Which region will account for the largest revenue share in the polyester filament market?

Which yarn type will have the highest value in the polyester filament market by 2018 end?

Research Methodology

A constructive research methodology is used to offer key insights and data on the polyester filament market. The forecast and market dynamics included in the report are derived from primary and secondary research. The insights on the market were obtained by conducting interviews with the industry experts. The information on the polyester filament market through secondary research were cross-checked with valid data sources and confirmed by the polyester filament market experts. The data collected in research phase have been closely analyzed to inform players about the opportunities in the polyester filament market.

