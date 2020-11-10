Global Mascarpone Cheese Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Mascarpone Cheese Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global mascarpone cheese market, assessing the market based on its segments like flavours, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Value (2019): USD 70 billion (Global Cheese Market)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 8% (Global Cheese Market)

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 111 billion (Global Cheese Market)

Countries like Switzerland, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom have been the major drivers of demand within the global mascarpone cheese market, with the increasing demand from the food and beverage industries in the regions. The Asia Pacific region, too, has observed a rapid growth in its mascarpone cheese industry. The demand surge in the region is also supported by the launch of mascarpone by Fonterra in the Japanese market in order to meet their demand for dairy food ingredients back in 2016. The demand has also witnessed an increase in the ASEAN countries due to the rising consumption of ready-to-eat dairy products. The demand for mascarpone cheese has also increased, with the consumers demanding high natural dairy fats, and slightly sweet, smooth, and creamy flavours in addition to their food products.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Mascarpone cheese is made from cow’s milk and is often termed as fresh cream cheese because of its smooth and creamy texture. Due to its smooth and creamy texture, the mascarpone cheese is primarily used as a spread. It originated from Italy as their traditional cheese, which could be consumed directly. Its immense applications lie in the food industry across the world.

By flavour, the market is bifurcated into:

• Unflavoured

• Flavoured

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry can be divided into:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

The major regions in the market are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global mascarpone cheese market demand is being driven by the increasing demand for the household and industrial use of the product. The various applications of mascarpone cheese in the food industry as a spread also facilitates the demand. Mascarpone cheese is increasingly being used as a substitute for ketchup, sauces, and desserts. Since mascarpone cheese also possesses organoleptic properties, it is also used in the food industry as a thickening agent or a binding agent. Due to the higher shelf life of mascarpone cheese, it is often preferred by the consumers over other forms of cheese with additional features, such as sweet and savoury applications and functional properties, which are likely to facilitate the demand growth further in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Vermont Creamery, LLC, Newlat Food S.p.A. (BIT: NWL), Granarolo S.p.A., BelGioioso Cheese Inc., and Compsey Creamery, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

