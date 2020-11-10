Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market to be Driven by the Rapid Rise in Ageing Population in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pulmonary artery catheter market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pulmonary-artery-catheter-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4%

Within North America, the United States and Canada are considered to be the major demand generating countries because of the sedentary lifestyles and increasing number of cardiac arrests in its population. New Zealand, India, and Australia are also becoming major demand generating countries with its population prevailing on a poor diet, sedentary lifestyles, and lack of exercise. In such countries, lifestyle disorders are commonly found among the population, which further boosts the market growth. Europe and Latin America are also becoming promising markets in the global pulmonary artery catheter market due to their rising focus on the health industry, facilitated by the changing lifestyles.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pulmonary-artery-catheter-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A pulmonary artery is the artery that takes deoxygenated blood from the right ventricle of the heart to the lungs. Catheterisation of the pulmonary artery is the process in which a catheter is inserted into the neck, arm, chest, or vein and transfer to the right side of the heart in order to measure the heart pressure.

Based on type, the market can be divided into:

• Four-Lumen Catheter

• Five-Lumen Catheter

• Six-Lumen Catheter

• Others

By application, the industry is bifurcated into:

• ICU

• Non-ICU

Based on end use, the market is segmented into:

• Hospitals

• Cardiac Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Others

The major regions in the market are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global pulmonary artery catheter market is being driven by the increase in the population of ageing people. The rising consumer demand for pulmonary artery catheters is facilitated by the preoperative, perioperative, and postoperative use of the pulmonary artery catheter. Due to the sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary practices, the cardiac complications have increased and become common in the population, thus, facilitating the demand for pulmonary artery catheter. Also, the increased habits of smoking and consuming alcohol among the population have also resulted in the increasing number of heart problems, further facilitating the demand for pulmonary artery catheter.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Edward Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), Argon Medical Devices Inc., ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI), Biosensors International Group, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Giant Cell Arteritis Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/giant-cell-arteritis-treatment-market

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/umbilical-cord-blood-banking-market

Alternative Cancer Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/alternative-cancer-treatment-market

Atrophic Scar Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/atrophic-scar-treatment-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Expert Market Research

Toll Free Number: +1 (650) 761-6200 | +44 7441 392205

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com