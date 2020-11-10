Forged And Stamped Goods Market 2022 With Major Eminent Key Players – Thyssenkrupp AG, Arcelor Mittal AG, Precision Castparts

The Business Research Company’s Forged And Stamped Goods Market – By Type (Iron And Steel Forging, Nonferrous Forging, Custom Roll Forming, Powder Metallurgy Part Manufacturing, Metal Crown, Closure, Others) Trends And Market Size, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The forged and stamped goods market consists of sales of forged and stamped metal goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) primarily engaged in manufacturing forgings from purchased metals; manufacturing metal custom roll forming products; manufacturing metal custom roll forming products; manufacturing metal stamped and spun products (except automotive, cans, coins); and manufacturing powder metallurgy products. Establishments making metal forgings, metal stampings, and metal spun products and further manufacturing (e.g., machining, assembling) a specific manufactured product are classified in the industry of the finished product. Metal forging, metal stamping, and metal spun products establishments may perform surface finishing operations, such as cleaning and deburring, on the products they manufacture.

The global forged and stamped goods market was worth $255.43 billion in 2018, accounting for 0.31% of the gross world product (GWP) and at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5.6% since 2014.

