Bridge Cable Sockets market anticipated to experience next wave of growth over the forecast period 2017 to 2028

To strengthen the sourcing of materials and extend its network in Asia Pacific, Bridon Bekaert Ropes Group entered a strategic alliance with Bharat Wire Ropes in India. According to the contract signed between the two companies, Bharat Wire Ropes will be manufacturing a range of cables and other fittings for Birdon Bekaert while working as a distributor for their products in the Indian market.

The burgeoning adoption of cable-stayed and suspension bridge designs around the world was evident after the Chinese government announced the construction of the commencement of the construction of a cable-stayed bridge in the Jiangsu Province. Post-construction the bridge will become the cable-stayed bridge with the longest span measuring over one kilometer.

Key players operating in the bridge cable sockets market WireCo World Group, Esco Corporation, Auzac Co. Ltd., CBSI, PWB Anchor, Ben-Mor, Muncy Industries, and Lexco Cable.

Open Bridge Sockets Find Increasing Applications in Burgeoning Construction of Cable-Stayed Bridges

Cable-stayed bridge design is gaining increasing traction around the world owing to the substantially less time required to construct the bridge relative to other bridges. Additionally, the cables used for the construction of the bridge are estimated to exhibit better pressure-handling capabilities making it an effective design for maintaining the shape and structure of the bridge under heavy loads. These factors coupled with the requirement of significantly fewer materials for bridge construction are estimated to cause a widespread adoption of the design around the world. The proliferation in cable-stayed bridge construction is likely to create a surge in the demand for open bridge sockets owing to the high strength, stiffness, and durability they impart to the bridge structure relative to other types of sockets such as the open wire rope spelter sockets, closed strand sockets, open strand sockets, anchor sockets, bridge clamps, and closed bridge sockets.

Demand for open bridge cable sockets is also expected to increase in construction of pipeline bridges, suspension bridges, railroad bridges, and pedestrian bridges.

Booming infrastructure development is estimated to bolster sales of new bridge cable sockets while demand in replacement is expected to remain robust.

Research Methodology

The report on bridge cable sockets market is a result of the elaborate and robust research methodology employed. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was used to obtain detailed and actionable insights into the bridge cable sockets market. Interviewing seasoned experts from the bridge cable sockets market formed the basis of primary research for the report compilation. Secondary research for the report was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, paid sources, company press releases, and other publications related to the bridge cable sockets market. The outcomes from both the steps of research were triangulated with each other to create an accurate and authentic forecast of the bridge cable sockets market.

