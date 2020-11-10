Bioadhesive – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Bioadhesive Market is expected to reach $12.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 12.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bioadhesive Market include 3M Co., Arkema SA, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd., Bio Adhesive Alliance Inc., Cargill Inc., Coöperatie AVEBE UA, Danimer Scientific, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Ingredion Inc., LD Davis Industries Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, Ashland Inc., Ecosynthetix Inc., and Paramelt B.V.

Growing demand from end-use industries and continuous fluctuation in prices of crude oil are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, limited performance capabilities as compared to conventional adhesives are hampering the growth of the market.

Bioadhesives are polymers that can adhere to a biological tissue for an extended period. The factors that affect the mucin layer of a mucosal tissue are molecular weight, the flexibility of polymer chain, applied strength, swelling, disease state, etc. They are either natural or synthetic polymer.

Based on the application, the medical segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing population and responsiveness regarding benefits from bio-based products. Bioadhesives are well-matched for use in biomedical applications, which involve skin or body tissue. Thus, the growing use of bioadhesives in the medical segment is likely to drive the market in the future.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the presence of rapidly developing healthcare technology, huge patient population, and high healthcare expenditure. Moreover, increasing demand for new treatment methods in countries like India, China, and South Korea is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing market across the globe. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is considered the major importer from Europe, which makes them a focused market.

Types Covered:

• Animal-Based

• Plant-Based

Extractions Covered:

• Biomimetic Adhesives

• Biocompatible Adhesives

• Biological Adhesives

• Natural Adhesives

Life Cycles Covered:

• Temporary Adhesion

• Permanent Adhesion

Utilities Covered:

• Durability

• Elasticity

• Binding Strength

• Increase Performance

Production Methods Covered:

• Natural Organisms Farming

• Direct Chemical Synthesis

• Bacteria and Yeast Fermentation

Applications Covered:

• Packaging

• Construction (Floors)

• Footwear

• Woodworking

• Personal Care

• Medical

• Paper & Pulp Industries

• Drug Delivery

• Tissue Substitutes

• Tissue Repair

• Labelling

Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

