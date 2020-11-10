Remote Electronic Unit – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Remote Electronic Unit Market is expected to reach $10.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 14.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Remote Electronic Unit Market include AAC Microtec AB, BAE Systems PLC, Becker Avionics, Inc., Crisa, an Airbus Defence and Space company, Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CWC), Liebherr-International AG (Liebherr Group), Moog, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Siemens AG, Terma A/S, Thales Group, Esterline Technologie, and Flight Data Systems.

Some of the factors such as rise in the number of satellite constellations and advancements in fly-by-wire & electric actuation systems technology are driving the growth of the market. However, harsh operating environments posing risks for avionic systems are hampering the growth of the market.

A remote electronic unit manages power subsystem, such as satellite attitude, thermal control, and orbit control subsystems in a spacecraft. A remote electronic unit assists as an interface between different systems and components aboard modern aircraft and spacecraft. Subsystems of a remote electronic unit employed onboard an aircraft comprises a data concentrator unit, a remote interface unit, and a remote terminal unit. A remote electronic unit is a tremendously advanced and responsible device that accomplishes functions to control different subsystems and actuation.

Based on the platform, the aircraft segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it can be attributed to the increasing use of remote electronic units for efficient flights control in aircraft. Aircraft that use advanced fly-by-wire systems, power-by-wire systems, or smart actuators are equipped with remote electronic units.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the high disposable income of consumers in North America has contributed to a rise in air travel, which, in turn, has led to an increase in air passenger traffic. This rise in air passenger traffic has led to an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries in this region, which has consequently propelled the demand for remote electronic units.

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Platforms Covered:

• Spacecraft

• Aircraft

Applications Covered:

• Flight Control Surface

• Fuel System

• Landing Gear

• Ice Protection System

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Government

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

