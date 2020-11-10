Global Pet Insurance 2020 Industry, Market Growth, Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Pet Insurance Market 2020-2026
Description
This global study of the Pet Insurance market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Pet Insurance industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.
The report offers detailed coverage of Pet Insurance industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Pet Insurance by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Pet Insurance market for 2015-2024.
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Pet Insurance according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Pet Insurance company.
Key Companies
Petplan UK (Allianz)
Nationwide
Trupanion
Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
Hartville Group
Pethealth
Petfirst
Embrace
Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)
Direct Line Group
Agria
Petsecure
PetSure
Anicom Holding
ipet Insurance
Japan Animal Club
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Market by Type
Lifetime Cover
Non-lifetime Cover
Accident-only
Others
Market by Application
Dog
Cat
Others
