Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market is expected to reach $1,015.17 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market include Collins Aerospace, Lord Microstrain, Meggitt PLC, MEMSic Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran S.A., Sparton Navigation and Exploration, Universal Avionics, Moog, Inc, LLC, Vectornav Technologies, LLC, Ixblue, Inc., and Honeywell International, Inc.

Increasing demand for AHRS for use in UAV sand growth in aircraft deliveries are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, decreased defence budgets of several developed nations are hampering the growth of the market.

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) are multi-axis sensors which use inertial navigation for computing the location and velocity of an aircraft, that is to say, heading, altitude and yaw. It also outputs flight dynamics information to flight controls, flight deck displays, weather radar antenna platform and other aircraft systems.

Based on the type, the GPS-aided attitude and heading reference systems segment are expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing usage of these systems for navigational and positioning capabilities. Industry players are launching advanced systems to offer an extensive range of solutions with better correctness and positioning, supporting the attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) market growth over the forecast timeframe.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for helicopters and UAVs. Additionally, the increasing defence and military budgets coupled with stringent government regulations for regulating the flight systems are further expanding the market share over the study timeframe.

Components Covered:

• Digital Processing Unit

• Inertial Sensing Unit

• Magnetic Sensing Unit

• Magnetometer

• Accelerometers

• Gyroscopes

Types Covered:

• Air Data Attitude and Heading Reference Systems

• Conventional Attitude and Heading Reference Systems

• GPS-aided Attitude and Heading Reference Systems

Platforms Covered:

• Rotary Wing

• Fixed Wing Aircraft

End Users Covered:

• Commercial Aviation

• Marine

• Military Aviation

• Civil Aviation

• Unmanned Vehicle

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

