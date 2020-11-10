Environmental Control Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Environmental Control Systems Market is expected to reach $5.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 6.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Environmental Control Systems Market include Aero Space Controls Corp, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Fimac SpA, Honeywell International Inc., Jormac Aerospace, Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Mecaer Aviation Group S.p.A., Meggitt, PLC., PBS Group, A. S. (PBS Velka Bites), and United Technologies Corporation.

Growth in air traffic and technological advancements in ECS are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries are hindering the growth of the market.

Environmental control systems are designed to provide a comfortable environment in the aircraft. They are used to control air supply, temperature, and pressure. Environmental control systems are also known as ECS used in vehicles with the most hostile environment such as aircraft, spacecraft, and submarines.

Based on the system, the thermal management & control system segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to these systems can be attributed to the growing amount of heat loads from different avionics functionality, environmental control system architectures, and high-temperature sensitivity of composite material systems as compared to traditional metallic designs.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the high air traffic and increasing demand for medium-sized commercial aircraft. This can be attributed to the use of single-aisle aircraft in North America, as they are equipped with advanced technology based on the more electric architecture (MEA) and are fuel-efficient.

Platforms Covered:

• Rotary Wing

• Fixed Wing

Components Covered:

• Heat Exchanger

• Pressure Regulator

• Temperature Regulator

• Valves

• Water Separator

Systems Covered:

• Air Supply & Management System

• Cabin Pressure & Control System

• Thermal Management & Control System

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Defense

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

