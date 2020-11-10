Global Cloud Services Market Recent Development And Future Growth Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Cloud Services Market – By Segments (Infrastructure As A Services (Iaas), Platform As A Services (Paas), Software As A Service (Saas), Business Process As A Services (Bpaas)), By Country, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The cloud services market consists of sales of cloud services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide the delivery of information technology resources and applications on-demand through an Internet platform. Companies in the cloud services industry provide access to servers, storage, databases and a broad set of application services managed by a hardware networking. This market includes sales of storage servers which are used to store, access, secure and manage digital data, files and services.

The global cloud services market reached a value of nearly $325.1 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% to nearly $528.4 billion by 2022.

