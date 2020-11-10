Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market : Industry Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical Drugs Market – By Segments (Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The pharmaceutical industry develops drugs to diagnose, cure, treat or prevent diseases. Pharmaceutical drugs are subjected to various laws and regulations that deal with patenting, testing, safety, efficacy and marketing.

The global pharmaceutical drug market was worth $934.8 billion in 2017 and has grown at a CAGR of 5.16% during 2013-2017. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during 2017-2021 and is forecast to be worth $1,170.4 billion by 2021. Aging populations, income growth especially in emerging economies and the high prices of new drugs are factors leading to steadily increasing per capita drugs expenditure.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries.

