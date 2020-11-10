Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Manufacturing And Repair & Maintenance Market: Industry Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Manufacturing And Repair & Maintenance Market – By Segments (Aircraft Manufacturing, Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, And Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Repair & Maintenance), Trends, Drivers, Market Size, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2021. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market (or aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair services market) consists of sales of complete aircraft and aircraft parts for civilian and military purposes, and related services such as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture aircraft and aircraft parts for civilian and military purposes and/or provide related services.

The aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance industry consists of companies involved in developing prototypes and manufacturing or assembling of complete aircraft and aircraft parts. This industry also includes companies that provide modifications or conversions, repair, parts replacing, and complete overhauling and rebuilding of aircraft. The types of aircraft manufactured by companies in this industry include gliders, helicopters, drones, ultra-light aircraft, passenger aircraft, private jets, military aircrafts, fighter jets, bombers and unmanned and robotic aircraft.

