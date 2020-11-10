Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Key Research Insights By Leading Key Players, Opportunities and Strategies to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market – By Devices (Pens, Injectors And Pumps, Syringes), By End-User (Homecare, Hospitals And Others), By Expenditure (Private, Public Healthcare), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market consist of sales of insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors which are used to administer insulin to control blood glucose levels in diabetic patients. Insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors are reusable or disposable tools used to inject the desired dose of insulin into the blood of a diabetic patient. Insulin helps to ensure that glucose levels in the patient’s blood are adequate.

The global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market reached a value of nearly $16,148.7 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.42% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.71% to nearly $22,553.3 million by 2023. Growth in the historic period resulted from increase in diabetes prevalence, increase in R&D investments and research collaborations, and increase in disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of awareness, and preference for oral treatment.

