Operating Room Equipment Market Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development And Forecast By 2030

The Business Research Company’s Operating Room Equipment Market – By Type (Anesthesia Devices, Endoscopes, Operating Room Lights, Operating Tables, Electrosurgical Devices, Surgical Imaging Devices, Patient Monitors), By End-Users (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Operating Room Equipment Market – By Type (Anesthesia Devices, Endoscopes, Operating Room Lights, Operating Tables, Electrosurgical Devices, Surgical Imaging Devices, Patient Monitors), By End-Users (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Operating Room Equipment market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Operating Room Equipment market segments and geographies, Operating Room Equipment market trends, Operating Room Equipment market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The operating room equipment market consists of sales of operating room equipment (or) devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce equipment used in operating rooms. The operating room equipment industry includes establishments that manufacture operating room lights, surgical beds, operating tables, operating table accessories, operating room integration systems, anesthesia devices, surgical devices and patient monitors.

The global operating room equipment reached a value of nearly $27,937.0 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.98% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% to nearly $32,625.7 million by 2023. Also, the market is expected to grow to $35,196.9 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.87 % and to $42,660.1 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 3.92%. Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid growth in the elderly population, favorable government decisions and increased healthcare spending and by rapid growth in emerging markets.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

