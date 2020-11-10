Global Hospitality Market Insights, Forecast to 2022 with Major Companies Compass Group PLC, Marriott International, Starbucks Coffee, Subway, Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, McDonald’s

The Business Research Company’s Hospitality Market – By Type Of Product (Food And Beverage Services, And Non-Residential Accommodation Services), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The hospitality market covers sales of lodging and dining services. The hospitality industry comprises businesses that provide customers with lodging, prepared meals, snacks and beverages for immediate consumption. It includes both accommodation and food service establishments as these two activities are often combined at the same establishment.

The Hospitality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% to nearly $5,891 billion by 2022.

