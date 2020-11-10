Global Pc Games Market: Top Key Player Analysis with Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin (2020-2030)

The Business Research Company’s Pc Games Market – By Type (Physical, Online Microtransaction, Digital), By Application (Shooter, Action, Sport Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy And Other), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

Pc Games Market – By Type (Physical, Online Microtransaction, Digital), By Application (Shooter, Action, Sport Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy And Other), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Pc Games market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Pc Games market segments and geographies, Pc Games market trends, Pc Games market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The PC games market consists of sales of PC video games and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce video games, including businesses that are involved in design, documentation, installation and support services, producing and distributing video games. Companies in this industry undertake operations such as the design, development, publication, distribution, and monetization of video game software on PC platform only.

The global PC games market reached a value of nearly $28,733.3 million in 2019, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.56% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.26% to nearly $29,029.1 million by 2023, to $29,194.4 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 0.28% and to $29,661.5 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 0.32%.

