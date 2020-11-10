Portable X-Ray Devices Market Growth By Opportunities, Application, Current Trend And Forecast By 2022

The Business Research Company’s Portable X-Ray Devices Market – By Segments (Mobile X-Ray Devices, Handheld X-Ray Devices), By Types (Computed Radiography X-Ray Devices, Digital X-Ray Devices And Analog X-Ray), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

Portable X-Ray Devices Market – By Segments (Mobile X-Ray Devices, Handheld X-Ray Devices), By Types (Computed Radiography X-Ray Devices, Digital X-Ray Devices And Analog X-Ray), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Portable X-Ray Devices market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Portable X-Ray Devices market segments and geographies, Portable X-Ray Devices market trends, Portable X-Ray Devices market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The portable X-ray devices market consists of the sales of portable X-ray devices by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture portable X-ray devices for use in the healthcare industry. A portable X-ray device is a wireless digital X-ray imaging device for mobile health providers such as doctors and first aid workers in field situations, during home care and in old age homes, as well as for medically oriented aid organizations, ships and offshore platforms.

The global portable X-ray devices market reached a value of nearly $4700.5 million in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8.8% since 2014, , and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% to nearly $6,872.5 million by 2022. Growth in the historic period resulted from the population aging, growth of the home healthcare services market, and economic growth in emerging markets.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

