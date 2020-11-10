Portable Ultrasound Devices Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: Signostics, Interson, The Esaote Group, Canon Inc.

The Business Research Company’s Portable Ultrasound Devices Market – By Segments (Mobile Ultrasound Devices And Handheld Ultrasound Devices), By End User ( Cardiovascular, Obstetrics / Gynecology, Gastro, Musculoskeletal And Point Of Care / Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

Portable Ultrasound Devices Market – By Segments (Mobile Ultrasound Devices And Handheld Ultrasound Devices), By End User ( Cardiovascular, Obstetrics / Gynecology, Gastro, Musculoskeletal And Point Of Care / Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Portable Ultrasound Devices market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Portable Ultrasound Devices market segments and geographies, Portable Ultrasound Devices market trends, Portable Ultrasound Devices market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The portable ultrasound devices market consists of the sales of portable ultrasound devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture portable ultrasound devices for use in the healthcare industry. Ultrasound imaging is an imaging method in which high frequency sounds waves, usually 1-20 MHz, are transmitted into the body, encountering tissues, organs, fluids, gases, and bones. The waves are both absorbed and reflected by the different materials and interfaces within the human body.

The global portable ultrasound devices market was valued at $3,036.0 million in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 21% since 2014. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% to nearly $6,856.2 million by 2022. Growth in historic period resulted from rapid technological advances coupled with large-scale investments in the healthcare industry, support from governments and private organizations for research and development that resulted in innovations, and increased size of the aging populations with mobility issues.

