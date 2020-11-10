Dental Services Market Status And Outlook (2020-2022) | Research Overview | Growth Scenario | Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak

The Business Research Company’s Dental Services Market – By Type (General Dentistry, Orthodontics And Prosthodontics And Oral Surgery), By End Use Industry, By Country, By Competitor, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The dental services market consists of sales of dental services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide general dentistry, oral surgeries and orthodontics and prosthodontic services. This industry comprises establishments of licensed health practitioners having the degree of D.M.D. – Doctor of Dental Medicine, D.D.S. – Doctor of Dental Surgery, or D.D.Sc. – Doctor of Dental Science.

The global dental services market reached a value of nearly $436.2 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% to nearly $629.3 billion by 2022.

