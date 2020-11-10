Sports Market 2020: Competitive Dynamics, Industry Coverage, Current Status, Global Outlook And Forecast 2022

The Business Research Company’s Sports Market – By Type (Participatory Sports, Spectator Sports, Sports Team & Clubs, Racing & Individual Sports And Spectator Sports), By Competitive Landscape, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The sports market consists of the sales of sports services and related goods by entities that provide live sporting events before a paying audience or entities that operate golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, and bowling centers.

The global sports market reached a value of nearly $488.5 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% since 2014.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the emerging markets growth and rapid urbanization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were unfavorable climate changes and shortages of sports professionals.

