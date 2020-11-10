Tracking-as-a-Service Market to Reach US$ Million at xx% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The global Tracking-as-a-Service market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Tracking-as-a-Service market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Tracking-as-a-Service market.

Segmentation analysis

key players of the Motorola Solutions, Inc., AssetTrackr, AT&T Inc., Zebra Technologies, AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd., DigiCore Holdings Limited, Verizon Communications, Geotab Inc., Blackline GPS Inc and spider tracks limited.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market for Tracking-as-a-Service market. The majority of Tracking-as-a-Service vendors such as AT&T Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. are based in North America region. This is attributed to increasing advances in automation technology in the region. The market is anticipated to grow in Asia Pacific region due to presence of other vendors like AssetTrackr and spider tracks limited in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Segments

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Tracking-as-a-Service Market

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Tracking-as-a-Service Market

Tracking-as-a-Service Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market includes

North America Tracking-as-a-Service Market US Canada

Latin America Tracking-as-a-Service Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Tracking-as-a-Service Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Tracking-as-a-Service Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Tracking-as-a-Service Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Tracking-as-a-Service Market

The Middle East and Africa Tracking-as-a-Service Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

The market report on the Tracking-as-a-Service market addresses some important questions such as:

Why are several market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted my market players to improve their foothold in the market? In terms of consumption, which product is expected to attain maximum sales? How has the regulatory landscape influenced the Tracking-as-a-Service market growth? Which end-use industry is expected to drive the growth of the Tracking-as-a-Service market?

Crucial data enclosed in the report:

Key raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, manufacturers in the Tracking-as-a-Service market

Observable trends, opportunities for new market players, and challenges faced by regional players

Revenue analysis of the leading companies operating in the Tracking-as-a-Service market

Most preferred sales channels adopted by market players

Expected pipeline projects and research & development activities

