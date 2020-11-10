Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Sodium Chlorate In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of sodium chlorate. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the sodium chlorate industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Sodium chlorate is an inorganic salt of sodium which contains chlorate as the counter-ion. It is widely used as an oxidising agent in products like bleaching paper, herbicides, and more. It is also used in the manufacturing of dyes, explosives, and matches. Sodium chlorate appears as a white crystalline powder, which is readily soluble in water.

The sodium chlorate industry is expected to experience a steady growth during the pandemic due to its applications in the pulp and paper industry and also due to its increasing demand in the United States. However, the increasing alternatives for sodium chlorate and the declining print media might slow down the market growth. The readily available raw materials and the rise in oral problems might, meanwhile, facilitate the growth of the global sodium chlorate market. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of sodium chlorate.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of sodium chlorate via sodium chloride. In this process, salt (NaCl) is dissolved in water and then purified. The purified salt is then mixed with chlorate electrolytes and enters the electrolyte circulation. HCl is added to this electrolyte before the electrolysis happens. Then the electrolyte enters the electrolysis cells. The anodes collect the oxidised chloride ions, and water is reduced to the cathodes, which produces hydrogen gas. The gas emitting from the electrolysis cells and reactor tanks are then purified by scrubbing with alkalis in order to remove chlorine. Finally, a sodium chlorate slurry is obtained from the vacuum crystalliser.

