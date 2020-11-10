Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Rifampicin In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of rifampicin. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the rifampicin industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Download a free sample of the production cost of rifampicin from mixed carbon source and many [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/cost-analysis/rifampicin-production-from-mixed-carbon-source

Rifampicin, variously known as rifampin, is an antibiotic drug used to treat bacterial infections, including tuberculosis, mycobacterium avium complex, leprosy, and more. It also works for viral infections, such as the common cold and flu. Rifampicin is produced by the soil bacterium Amycolatopsis Rifamycin.

Rifampicin’s biggest application is to treat tuberculosis. However, over the years, a lot of patients have shown resistance towards this drug. This means that more patients are immune to this drug. If this situation increases over a period of time, then it will most definitely affect the demand for rifampicin drug. Meanwhile, a global pharmaceutical company, Sanofi, has agreed to slash prices of its preventive tuberculosis medicine as a part of major deal that is expected to benefit an estimated 1.7 billion people. The price reduction is expected to be as low as 70% of its original price. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of rifampicin.

Read the full production cost analysis report of [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/production-cost-report-store/rifampicin

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of rifampicin from a mixed carbon source via fermentation. In this process, with the use of Nocardia mediterranei to inoculate, a fermentation process formed by a mixture of peanut meal, soybean flour, starch, glucose, and other compounds takes place. This fermentation process results in the formation of rifamycin-B, which is further processed to form rifamycin-O, then to rifamycin-S, then to rifamycin-SV and then finally processing it further to form rifampicin.

About Us:

Procurement Resource ensures that our clients remain at the vanguard of their industries by providing actionable procurement intelligence with the help of our expert analysts, researchers, and domain experts. Our team of highly seasoned analysts undertake extensive research to provide our customers with the latest and up-to-date market reports, cost-models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which aid in simplifying the procurement process for our clientele. We work with a diverse range of procurement teams across industries to get real-time data and insights that can be effectively implemented by our customers. We also track the prices and production costs of an extensive range of goods and commodities, thus, providing you with the updated and reliable data. We, at Procurement Resource, with the help of the latest and cutting-edge techniques in the industry, help our clients understand the supply chain, procurement, and industry climate, so that they can form strategies which ensure their optimum growth.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC

Contact Person: Chris Byrd, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

USA:- +1-213-316-7435

India:- +91 8586081494

Europe & Asia:- +44 702-402-5790

Address: 30 N Gould St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA.

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @procurementrs

Website: https://www.procurementresource.com