Global Tagatose Market to be Driven by the Rising Health Consciousness Among the Consumers in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Tagatose Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global tagatose market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4.7%

Due to a growing awareness of the adverse effects of excessive consumption of high-calorie foods, which can contribute to diseases such as obesity and heart disease, the overall tagatose market is supported by the rising adoption of low-calorie diets. Tagatose has a low glycaemic index which makes it suitable for dietary use. Also, unlike sugar, it is non-cariogenic which contributes further to the growth of the market. Raising recognition of the positive health effects that are compounded by lowering sugar intake as well as increasing customer shift to sugar substitutes is anticipated in the forecast period to contribute to the global growth of the tagatose industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Tagatose is a crystalline ketohexose sugar that is naturally found in D forms, such as the gum from western Africa’s Sterculia Setigera tree and various dairy products. This is made commercially from lactose and is used as a sweetener, stabiliser, texturiser, humectant, and formulant help.

On the basis of type, the industry is bifurcated into:

• L-Tagatose

• D-Tagatose

By form, the market is divided into:

• Liquid

• Powder

Based on application, the industry is segmented into:

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Personal Care

• Retail

• Others

The regional markets for tagatose include:



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

D-tagatose is a common consumer product form due to numerous beneficial factors. D-tagatose’s health benefits include weight loss, no glycaemic effects, anti-plaque, non-cariogenic properties, anti-halitosis, prebiotics, and antibiofilm. It is used for taste enhancements, improved pregnancies and fetal development, obesity management as well during organ transplants. Several key players are focusing on reducing the cost of production to make it available to more customers. New and advanced bioprocesses are likely to reduce the cost of manufacturing the low-calorie sweetener, according to an article published by the Institute of Food Technologists or IFT in January 2020. This evolution is expected to fuel business growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Damhert Nutrition NV, CJ Cheiljedang Corporation (KRX: 097950), Bonumose LLC, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., and Zhejiang Yixin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

