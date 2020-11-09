Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Methyl Methacrylate In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of methyl methacrylate. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the methyl methacrylate industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Methyl methacrylate is an organic compound that appears to be a colourless liquid. This methyl ester is a monomer that is produced on a large scale for the production of poly-methyl methacrylate (PMMA). It is also used for exterior pants, vinyl impact modifiers, illuminated light displays, and more.

Amidst the pandemic, the European Union continues its MMAtwo recycling project in order to research and find a suitable method to recycle Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA). This recycling project will allow the European union to recycle PMMA while covering the whole value chain with both production waste as well as end life waste, bringing more stability towards their economy with less wastage. The MMAtwo recycling project will also enable the newly produced R-MMA to be environmentally friendly. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of methyl methacrylate.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of methyl methacrylate via acetone cyanohydrin, via t-butanol and methanol, and via oxidation. One of the most common methods, which is used to produce methyl methacrylate, is via acetone cyanohydrin. In this process, acetone and hydrogen cyanide are condensed to produce acetone cyanohydrin (ACH), which is then hydrolysed with the help of sulphuric acid to obtain sulphate ester of methacrylamide. This ester then undergoes methanolysis to finally give methyl methacrylate with ammonium bisulphate.

