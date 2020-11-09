Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Glucose Syrup In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of glucose syrup. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the glucose syrup industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Glucose syrup, variously known as confectioner’s glucose, is a syrup that is made by hydrolysing starch. Glucose syrup is extensively used in commercial food production as a sweetener, thickener, and moisture-retaining agent. Since it does not crystallise, it is also used to produce candy, beer, fondant, canned and premade baked goods, and more.

With the initial outbreak of the pandemic, the glucose syrup producing companies faced a shortage in demand as the businesses were getting shut down. Britain’s Tate & Lyle, one of the largest producers of sweeteners in the world, experienced a loss in their share value by 3% due to the demand for glucose syrup going down by 26%. However, with the businesses slowly opening again, it is expected to see a rise with rising sweeteners demand. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of glucose syrup.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of glucose syrup via hydrolysis. In this process, a solution of starch and water is prepared, and enzyme α-amylase is added to it. This enzyme breaks down complex compounds of starch into simple compounds. These simple compounds are called oligosaccharides. They are further broken down into glucose molecules with the help of the glucoamylase enzyme. The solution prepared is further clarified and then evaporated under vacuum to produce concentrated glucose syrup.

